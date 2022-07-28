RITES Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 605.04 crore, up 70.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 605.04 crore in June 2022 up 70.59% from Rs. 354.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.52 crore in June 2022 up 91.03% from Rs. 71.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.67 crore in June 2022 up 76.26% from Rs. 119.52 crore in June 2021.

RITES EPS has increased to Rs. 5.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.00 in June 2021.

RITES shares closed at 251.25 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.23% returns over the last 6 months and -9.44% over the last 12 months.