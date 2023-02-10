 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

RITES Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 677.34 crore, down 12.62% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RITES are:

Net Sales at Rs 677.34 crore in December 2022 down 12.62% from Rs. 775.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.09 crore in December 2022 up 1.03% from Rs. 138.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.14 crore in December 2022 up 3.23% from Rs. 212.28 crore in December 2021.

RITES
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 677.34 659.08 766.64
Other Operating Income -- -- 8.56
Total Income From Operations 677.34 659.08 775.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 40.40 27.66 121.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 124.78 119.58 133.22
Depreciation 18.52 16.90 14.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 319.06 330.60 324.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 174.58 164.34 181.26
Other Income 26.04 25.22 16.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 200.62 189.56 197.71
Interest 2.19 1.11 2.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 198.43 188.45 194.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 198.43 188.45 194.90
Tax 52.21 48.08 50.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 146.22 140.37 144.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 146.22 140.37 144.28
Minority Interest -7.09 -7.78 -5.21
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.96 -0.17 -0.41
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 140.09 132.42 138.66
Equity Share Capital 240.30 240.30 240.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.83 5.51 5.77
Diluted EPS 5.83 5.51 5.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.83 5.51 5.77
Diluted EPS 5.83 5.51 5.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited