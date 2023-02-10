RITES Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 677.34 crore, down 12.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 677.34 crore in December 2022 down 12.62% from Rs. 775.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.09 crore in December 2022 up 1.03% from Rs. 138.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.14 crore in December 2022 up 3.23% from Rs. 212.28 crore in December 2021.