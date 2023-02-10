English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    RITES Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 677.34 crore, down 12.62% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RITES are:

    Net Sales at Rs 677.34 crore in December 2022 down 12.62% from Rs. 775.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.09 crore in December 2022 up 1.03% from Rs. 138.66 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.14 crore in December 2022 up 3.23% from Rs. 212.28 crore in December 2021.

    RITES
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations677.34659.08766.64
    Other Operating Income----8.56
    Total Income From Operations677.34659.08775.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks40.4027.66121.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost124.78119.58133.22
    Depreciation18.5216.9014.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses319.06330.60324.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax174.58164.34181.26
    Other Income26.0425.2216.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax200.62189.56197.71
    Interest2.191.112.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax198.43188.45194.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax198.43188.45194.90
    Tax52.2148.0850.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities146.22140.37144.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period146.22140.37144.28
    Minority Interest-7.09-7.78-5.21
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.96-0.17-0.41
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates140.09132.42138.66
    Equity Share Capital240.30240.30240.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.835.515.77
    Diluted EPS5.835.515.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.835.515.77
    Diluted EPS5.835.515.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited