RITES Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 677.34 crore, down 12.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 677.34 crore in December 2022 down 12.62% from Rs. 775.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.09 crore in December 2022 up 1.03% from Rs. 138.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.14 crore in December 2022 up 3.23% from Rs. 212.28 crore in December 2021.

RITES EPS has increased to Rs. 5.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.77 in December 2021.

RITES shares closed at 330.65 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.44% returns over the last 6 months and 24.80% over the last 12 months.