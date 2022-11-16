Ritco Logistics Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 191.21 crore, up 29.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 191.21 crore in September 2022 up 29.77% from Rs. 147.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.39 crore in September 2022 up 37.06% from Rs. 4.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.76 crore in September 2022 up 15.73% from Rs. 11.89 crore in September 2021.

Ritco Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 2.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.91 in September 2021.

Ritco Logistics shares closed at 174.90 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 34.80% returns over the last 6 months and 278.16% over the last 12 months.