    Ritco Logistics Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 191.21 crore, up 29.77% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ritco Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 191.21 crore in September 2022 up 29.77% from Rs. 147.35 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.39 crore in September 2022 up 37.06% from Rs. 4.66 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.76 crore in September 2022 up 15.73% from Rs. 11.89 crore in September 2021.

    Ritco Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 2.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.91 in September 2021.

    Ritco Logistics shares closed at 174.90 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 34.80% returns over the last 6 months and 278.16% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations191.21167.95147.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations191.21167.95147.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials171.00150.88-101.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.492.711.78
    Depreciation1.211.292.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.294.03236.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.239.039.12
    Other Income0.311.650.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.5510.689.73
    Interest3.793.433.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.757.266.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.757.266.22
    Tax2.361.611.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.395.644.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.395.644.66
    Equity Share Capital24.4824.4824.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.612.311.91
    Diluted EPS2.612.31--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.612.311.91
    Diluted EPS2.612.31--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:11 am