Ritco Logistics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 196.74 crore, up 12.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 196.74 crore in March 2023 up 12.99% from Rs. 174.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.24 crore in March 2023 up 7.93% from Rs. 5.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.77 crore in March 2023 up 21.96% from Rs. 12.93 crore in March 2022.

Ritco Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 2.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2022.

Ritco Logistics shares closed at 179.30 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.56% returns over the last 6 months and 39.05% over the last 12 months.