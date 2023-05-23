Ritco Logistics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 196.74 crore, up 12.99% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ritco Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 196.74 crore in March 2023 up 12.99% from Rs. 174.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.24 crore in March 2023 up 7.93% from Rs. 5.78 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.77 crore in March 2023 up 21.96% from Rs. 12.93 crore in March 2022.

    Ritco Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 2.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2022.

    Ritco Logistics shares closed at 179.30 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.56% returns over the last 6 months and 39.05% over the last 12 months.

    Ritco Logistics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations196.74194.58174.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations196.74194.58174.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----155.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.093.952.01
    Depreciation1.431.281.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses178.03176.995.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.1912.368.91
    Other Income1.150.462.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.3412.8110.97
    Interest4.804.463.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.558.357.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.558.357.75
    Tax3.311.881.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.246.475.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.246.475.78
    Equity Share Capital24.4824.4824.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.552.640.24
    Diluted EPS2.552.640.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.552.640.24
    Diluted EPS2.552.640.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

