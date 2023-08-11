English
    Ritco Logistics Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 207.86 crore, up 23.76% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ritco Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 207.86 crore in June 2023 up 23.76% from Rs. 167.95 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.44 crore in June 2023 up 31.81% from Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.57 crore in June 2023 up 46.78% from Rs. 11.97 crore in June 2022.

    Ritco Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 3.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.31 in June 2022.

    Ritco Logistics shares closed at 279.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 86.24% returns over the last 6 months and 72.88% over the last 12 months.

    Ritco Logistics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations207.86196.74167.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations207.86196.74167.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----150.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.864.092.71
    Depreciation2.441.431.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses185.87178.034.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.6913.199.03
    Other Income0.441.151.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.1314.3410.68
    Interest4.964.803.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.179.557.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.179.557.26
    Tax2.743.311.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.446.245.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.446.245.64
    Equity Share Capital24.4824.4824.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.042.552.31
    Diluted EPS3.042.552.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.042.552.31
    Diluted EPS3.042.552.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 12:44 pm

