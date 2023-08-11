Ritco Logistics Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 207.86 crore, up 23.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 207.86 crore in June 2023 up 23.76% from Rs. 167.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.44 crore in June 2023 up 31.81% from Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.57 crore in June 2023 up 46.78% from Rs. 11.97 crore in June 2022.

Ritco Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 3.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.31 in June 2022.

Ritco Logistics shares closed at 279.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 86.24% returns over the last 6 months and 72.88% over the last 12 months.