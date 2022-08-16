 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ritco Logistics Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 167.95 crore, up 47.17% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ritco Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 167.95 crore in June 2022 up 47.17% from Rs. 114.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2022 up 173.62% from Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.97 crore in June 2022 up 42.84% from Rs. 8.38 crore in June 2021.

Ritco Logistics EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.42 in June 2021.

Ritco Logistics shares closed at 152.60 on August 12, 2022 (NSE)

Ritco Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 167.95 174.11 114.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 167.95 174.11 114.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 150.88 155.82 101.79
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.71 2.01 1.38
Depreciation 1.29 1.96 2.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.03 5.42 2.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.03 8.91 5.73
Other Income 1.65 2.06 0.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.68 10.97 6.12
Interest 3.43 3.22 3.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.26 7.75 2.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.26 7.75 2.77
Tax 1.61 1.97 0.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.64 5.78 2.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.64 5.78 2.06
Equity Share Capital 24.48 24.48 24.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.31 0.24 8.42
Diluted EPS 2.31 0.24 8.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.31 0.24 8.42
Diluted EPS 2.31 0.24 8.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

