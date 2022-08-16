English
    Ritco Logistics Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 167.95 crore, up 47.17% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ritco Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 167.95 crore in June 2022 up 47.17% from Rs. 114.12 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2022 up 173.62% from Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.97 crore in June 2022 up 42.84% from Rs. 8.38 crore in June 2021.

    Ritco Logistics EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.42 in June 2021.

    Ritco Logistics shares closed at 152.60 on August 12, 2022 (NSE)

    Ritco Logistics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations167.95174.11114.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations167.95174.11114.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials150.88155.82101.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.712.011.38
    Depreciation1.291.962.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.035.422.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.038.915.73
    Other Income1.652.060.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.6810.976.12
    Interest3.433.223.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.267.752.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.267.752.77
    Tax1.611.970.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.645.782.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.645.782.06
    Equity Share Capital24.4824.4824.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.310.248.42
    Diluted EPS2.310.248.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.310.248.42
    Diluted EPS2.310.248.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2022 01:45 pm
