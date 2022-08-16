Ritco Logistics Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 167.95 crore, up 47.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 167.95 crore in June 2022 up 47.17% from Rs. 114.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2022 up 173.62% from Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.97 crore in June 2022 up 42.84% from Rs. 8.38 crore in June 2021.

Ritco Logistics EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.42 in June 2021.

Ritco Logistics shares closed at 152.60 on August 12, 2022 (NSE)