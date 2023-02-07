Ritco Logistics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.58 crore, up 23.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ritco Logistics are:Net Sales at Rs 194.58 crore in December 2022 up 23.45% from Rs. 157.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.47 crore in December 2022 up 60.15% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.09 crore in December 2022 up 31.07% from Rs. 10.75 crore in December 2021.
Ritco Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 2.64 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.65 in December 2021.
|Ritco Logistics shares closed at 142.50 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.70% returns over the last 6 months
|Ritco Logistics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|194.58
|191.21
|157.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|194.58
|191.21
|157.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|171.00
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.95
|3.49
|1.91
|Depreciation
|1.28
|1.21
|2.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|176.99
|3.29
|145.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.36
|12.23
|8.23
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.31
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.81
|12.55
|8.53
|Interest
|4.46
|3.79
|3.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.35
|8.75
|5.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.35
|8.75
|5.32
|Tax
|1.88
|2.36
|1.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.47
|6.39
|4.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.47
|6.39
|4.04
|Equity Share Capital
|24.48
|24.48
|24.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.64
|2.61
|1.65
|Diluted EPS
|2.64
|2.61
|1.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.64
|2.61
|1.65
|Diluted EPS
|2.64
|2.61
|1.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited