 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ritco Logistics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.58 crore, up 23.45% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ritco Logistics are:Net Sales at Rs 194.58 crore in December 2022 up 23.45% from Rs. 157.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.47 crore in December 2022 up 60.15% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.09 crore in December 2022 up 31.07% from Rs. 10.75 crore in December 2021.
Ritco Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 2.64 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.65 in December 2021. Ritco Logistics shares closed at 142.50 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.70% returns over the last 6 months
Ritco Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations194.58191.21157.62
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations194.58191.21157.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials--171.00--
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.953.491.91
Depreciation1.281.212.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses176.993.29145.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.3612.238.23
Other Income0.460.310.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.8112.558.53
Interest4.463.793.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.358.755.32
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.358.755.32
Tax1.882.361.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.476.394.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.476.394.04
Equity Share Capital24.4824.4824.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.642.611.65
Diluted EPS2.642.611.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.642.611.65
Diluted EPS2.642.611.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Ritco Logistics #Transport & Logistics
first published: Feb 7, 2023 06:11 pm