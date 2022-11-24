Rita F&L Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 53.82% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rita Finance and Leasing are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in September 2022 down 53.82% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 down 68.02% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 67.53% from Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2021.
Rita F&L EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in September 2021.
Rita F&L shares closed at 24.50 on November 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.08% returns over the last 6 months
|Rita Finance and Leasing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.28
|0.40
|0.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.28
|0.40
|0.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|0.36
|0.54
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|0.36
|0.77
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.25
|0.36
|0.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.25
|0.36
|0.68
|Tax
|0.06
|0.09
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.19
|0.27
|0.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.19
|0.27
|0.59
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|4.76
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.19
|0.27
|0.60
|Diluted EPS
|0.19
|0.27
|0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.19
|0.27
|0.60
|Diluted EPS
|0.19
|0.27
|0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
