    Rita F&L Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 53.82% Y-o-Y

    November 24, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rita Finance and Leasing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in September 2022 down 53.82% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 down 68.02% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 67.53% from Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2021.

    Rita F&L EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in September 2021.

    Rita F&L shares closed at 24.50 on November 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.08% returns over the last 6 months

    Rita Finance and Leasing
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.280.400.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.280.400.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.03
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.030.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.250.360.54
    Other Income----0.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.250.360.77
    Interest----0.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.250.360.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.250.360.68
    Tax0.060.090.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.190.270.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.190.270.59
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--4.76--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.190.270.60
    Diluted EPS0.190.270.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.190.270.60
    Diluted EPS0.190.270.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
