Rita F&L Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 53.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in September 2022 down 53.82% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 down 68.02% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 67.53% from Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2021.

Rita F&L EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in September 2021.

Rita F&L shares closed at 24.50 on November 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.08% returns over the last 6 months