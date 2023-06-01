Rita F&L Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, up 25.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 25.65% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 135.79% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 320% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Rita F&L EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2022.

Rita F&L shares closed at 29.49 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.03% returns over the last 6 months and 39.43% over the last 12 months.