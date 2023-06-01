English
    Rita F&L Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, up 25.65% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rita Finance and Leasing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 25.65% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 135.79% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 320% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    Rita F&L EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2022.

    Rita F&L shares closed at 29.49 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.03% returns over the last 6 months and 39.43% over the last 12 months.

    Rita Finance and Leasing
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.160.320.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.160.320.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.01
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----0.03
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.020.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.110.27-0.36
    Other Income----0.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.110.27-0.05
    Interest----0.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.110.27-0.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.110.27-0.22
    Tax0.030.070.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.090.20-0.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.090.20-0.24
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----3.98
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.20-0.24
    Diluted EPS0.080.20-0.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.20-0.24
    Diluted EPS0.080.20-0.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - NBFC #Results #Rita F&L #Rita Finance and Leasing
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 07:33 pm