    Rita F&L Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 34.87% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rita Finance and Leasing are:Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in June 2023 down 34.87% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 35.99% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 down 36.11% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.
    Rita F&L EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2022.Rita F&L shares closed at 24.05 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.31% returns over the last 6 months and 30.35% over the last 12 months.
    Rita Finance and Leasing
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.260.160.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.260.160.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.020.01
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.030.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.230.110.36
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.230.110.36
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.230.110.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.230.110.36
    Tax0.060.030.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.170.090.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.170.090.27
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----4.76
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.080.27
    Diluted EPS0.170.080.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.080.27
    Diluted EPS0.170.080.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 18, 2023 10:33 am

