Rita F&L Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 28.63% Y-o-Y

Aug 19, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rita Finance and Leasing are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in June 2022 up 28.63% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022 down 64.07% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022 down 65.05% from Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2021.

Rita F&L EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in June 2021.

Rita F&L shares closed at 17.95 on August 18, 2022 (BSE)

Rita Finance and Leasing
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.40 0.13 0.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.40 0.13 0.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.03
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 0.03 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.45 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.36 -0.36 0.26
Other Income -- 0.32 0.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.36 -0.05 1.03
Interest -- 0.17 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.36 -0.22 1.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.36 -0.22 1.01
Tax 0.09 0.02 0.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.27 -0.24 0.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.27 -0.24 0.75
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 4.76 3.98 3.94
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.27 -0.24 0.75
Diluted EPS 0.27 -0.24 0.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.27 -0.24 0.75
Diluted EPS 0.27 -0.24 0.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - NBFC #Results #Rita F&amp;L #Rita Finance and Leasing
first published: Aug 19, 2022 10:33 am
