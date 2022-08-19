Rita F&L Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 28.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in June 2022 up 28.63% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022 down 64.07% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022 down 65.05% from Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2021.

Rita F&L EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in June 2021.

Rita F&L shares closed at 17.95 on August 18, 2022 (BSE)