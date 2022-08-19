Rita F&L Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 28.63% Y-o-Y
August 19, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rita Finance and Leasing are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in June 2022 up 28.63% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022 down 64.07% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022 down 65.05% from Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2021.
Rita F&L EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in June 2021.
Rita F&L shares closed at 17.95 on August 18, 2022 (BSE)
|Rita Finance and Leasing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.40
|0.13
|0.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.40
|0.13
|0.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|0.03
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.45
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.36
|-0.36
|0.26
|Other Income
|--
|0.32
|0.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.36
|-0.05
|1.03
|Interest
|--
|0.17
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.36
|-0.22
|1.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.36
|-0.22
|1.01
|Tax
|0.09
|0.02
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.27
|-0.24
|0.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.27
|-0.24
|0.75
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|4.76
|3.98
|3.94
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.27
|-0.24
|0.75
|Diluted EPS
|0.27
|-0.24
|0.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.27
|-0.24
|0.75
|Diluted EPS
|0.27
|-0.24
|0.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited