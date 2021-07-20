Rita F&L Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 216.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in June 2021 up 216.9% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2021 up 1317.11% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2021 up 1371.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

Rita F&L EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2020.

Rita F&L shares closed at 10.00 on January 25, 2021 (BSE)