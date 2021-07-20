Rita F&L Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 216.9% Y-o-Y
July 20, 2021 / 04:14 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rita Finance and Leasing are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in June 2021 up 216.9% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2021 up 1317.11% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2021 up 1371.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.
Rita F&L EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2020.
Rita F&L shares closed at 10.00 on January 25, 2021 (BSE)
|Rita Finance and Leasing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.31
|--
|0.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.31
|--
|0.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.09
|0.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|-0.12
|0.07
|Other Income
|0.77
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.03
|-0.12
|0.07
|Interest
|0.02
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.01
|-0.12
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.01
|-0.12
|0.07
|Tax
|0.25
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.75
|-0.13
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.75
|-0.13
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|1.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|3.94
|1.51
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.75
|-0.19
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|0.75
|-0.19
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.75
|-0.19
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|0.75
|-0.19
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited