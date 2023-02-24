Rita F&L Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 0.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 0.41% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 229.71% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 8% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.