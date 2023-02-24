English
    Rita F&L Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 0.41% Y-o-Y

    February 24, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rita Finance and Leasing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 0.41% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 229.71% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 8% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

    Rita F&L EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2021.

    Rita F&L shares closed at 26.55 on February 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 53.03% returns over the last 6 months

    Rita Finance and Leasing
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.320.280.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.320.280.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.010.04
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.010.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.270.250.25
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.270.250.25
    Interest----0.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.270.250.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.270.250.09
    Tax0.070.060.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.200.190.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.200.190.06
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.190.06
    Diluted EPS0.200.190.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.190.06
    Diluted EPS0.200.190.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 24, 2023 12:22 pm