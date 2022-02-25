Rita F&L Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 6.04% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rita Finance and Leasing are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in December 2021 up 6.04% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 up 123.63% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021 up 231.58% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.
Rita F&L EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.09 in December 2020.
Rita F&L shares closed at 10.00 on January 25, 2021 (BSE)
|Rita Finance and Leasing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.31
|0.60
|0.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.31
|0.60
|0.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.03
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.04
|0.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|0.54
|-0.19
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.23
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|0.77
|-0.19
|Interest
|0.17
|0.09
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.68
|-0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.09
|0.68
|-0.20
|Tax
|0.03
|0.08
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.06
|0.59
|-0.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.06
|0.59
|-0.26
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|1.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.06
|0.60
|-1.09
|Diluted EPS
|0.06
|0.60
|-1.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.06
|0.60
|-1.63
|Diluted EPS
|0.06
|0.60
|-1.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
