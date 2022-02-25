Rita F&L Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 6.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in December 2021 up 6.04% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 up 123.63% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021 up 231.58% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.

Rita F&L EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.09 in December 2020.

Rita F&L shares closed at 10.00 on January 25, 2021 (BSE)