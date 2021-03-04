Rita F&L Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 205.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2020 up 205.46% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020 down 669.21% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020 down 371.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Rita F&L shares closed at 10.00 on January 25, 2021 (BSE)