Rishiroop Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.75 crore, down 19.66% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 15.75 crore in September 2018 down 19.66% from Rs. 19.60 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2018 down 74.89% from Rs. 2.97 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2018 down 70.26% from Rs. 4.27 crore in September 2017.

Rishiroop EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.06 in September 2017.

Rishiroop shares closed at 52.65 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -54.47% returns over the last 6 months and -34.92% over the last 12 months.