Rishiroop Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.33 crore, down 17.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.33 crore in March 2023 down 17.04% from Rs. 24.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2023 up 72.39% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2023 up 9.77% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022.

Rishiroop EPS has increased to Rs. 1.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.94 in March 2022.

Rishiroop shares closed at 104.72 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.74% returns over the last 6 months and -9.41% over the last 12 months.