Rishiroop Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.50 crore, up 27.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.50 crore in March 2022 up 27.91% from Rs. 19.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022 down 96.44% from Rs. 20.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022 down 69.79% from Rs. 5.76 crore in March 2021.

Rishiroop EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.94 in March 2022 from Rs. 20.85 in March 2021.

Rishiroop shares closed at 114.60 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.03% returns over the last 6 months and 4.42% over the last 12 months.