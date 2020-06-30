Rishiroop Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.68 crore, down 25.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.68 crore in March 2020 down 25.04% from Rs. 14.24 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2020 down 301.97% from Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2020 down 272.73% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2019.

Rishiroop shares closed at 31.05 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 2.81% returns over the last 6 months and -36.76% over the last 12 months.