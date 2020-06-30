Rishiroop Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.68 crore, down 25.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rishiroop are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.68 crore in March 2020 down 25.04% from Rs. 14.24 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2020 down 301.97% from Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2020 down 272.73% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2019.
Rishiroop shares closed at 31.05 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 2.81% returns over the last 6 months and -36.76% over the last 12 months.
|Rishiroop
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.68
|8.37
|14.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.68
|8.37
|14.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.13
|2.08
|5.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.95
|5.14
|5.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.46
|-0.17
|0.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.78
|0.85
|0.71
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.28
|0.17
|0.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.14
|0.17
|1.24
|Other Income
|-0.74
|0.96
|1.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.88
|1.13
|2.67
|Interest
|0.04
|0.05
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.92
|1.09
|2.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.92
|1.09
|2.60
|Tax
|-0.46
|0.00
|0.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.46
|1.08
|2.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.46
|1.08
|2.21
|Equity Share Capital
|9.70
|9.70
|9.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.60
|1.12
|2.28
|Diluted EPS
|-4.60
|1.12
|2.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.60
|1.12
|2.28
|Diluted EPS
|-4.60
|1.12
|2.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:40 am