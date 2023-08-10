Rishiroop Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.18 crore, down 31.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.18 crore in June 2023 down 31.64% from Rs. 25.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.75 crore in June 2023 up 671.89% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.75 crore in June 2023 up 1619.61% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022.

Rishiroop EPS has increased to Rs. 7.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.29 in June 2022.

Rishiroop shares closed at 113.90 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.50% returns over the last 6 months and 16.28% over the last 12 months.