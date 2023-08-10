English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rishiroop Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.18 crore, down 31.64% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rishiroop are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.18 crore in June 2023 down 31.64% from Rs. 25.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.75 crore in June 2023 up 671.89% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.75 crore in June 2023 up 1619.61% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022.

    Rishiroop EPS has increased to Rs. 7.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.29 in June 2022.

    Rishiroop shares closed at 113.90 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.50% returns over the last 6 months and 16.28% over the last 12 months.

    Rishiroop
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.1820.3325.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.1820.3325.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.444.606.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.559.7418.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.932.01-5.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.041.041.05
    Depreciation0.160.200.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.690.625.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.242.12-0.88
    Other Income6.35-0.420.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.591.71-0.71
    Interest0.040.040.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.551.67-0.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.551.67-0.75
    Tax0.800.430.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.751.24-1.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.751.24-1.18
    Equity Share Capital9.169.169.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.361.35-1.29
    Diluted EPS7.361.35-1.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.361.35-1.29
    Diluted EPS7.361.35-1.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Rishiroop #rubber
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!