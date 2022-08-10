Rishiroop Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.14 crore, up 50.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.14 crore in June 2022 up 50.05% from Rs. 16.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2022 down 117.65% from Rs. 6.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022 down 106.14% from Rs. 8.30 crore in June 2021.

Rishiroop shares closed at 105.60 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.03% returns over the last 6 months and -0.80% over the last 12 months.