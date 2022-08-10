Rishiroop Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.14 crore, up 50.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rishiroop are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.14 crore in June 2022 up 50.05% from Rs. 16.75 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2022 down 117.65% from Rs. 6.68 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022 down 106.14% from Rs. 8.30 crore in June 2021.
Rishiroop shares closed at 105.60 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.03% returns over the last 6 months and -0.80% over the last 12 months.
|
|Rishiroop
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.14
|24.50
|16.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.14
|24.50
|16.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.04
|5.57
|3.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|18.11
|10.76
|8.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.11
|2.81
|-1.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.05
|0.88
|1.01
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.23
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.73
|1.83
|0.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.88
|2.44
|4.06
|Other Income
|0.17
|-0.92
|4.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.71
|1.51
|8.19
|Interest
|0.04
|0.10
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.75
|1.41
|8.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.75
|1.41
|8.16
|Tax
|0.43
|0.69
|1.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.18
|0.72
|6.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.18
|0.72
|6.68
|Equity Share Capital
|9.16
|9.16
|9.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|0.94
|6.89
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|0.94
|6.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|0.94
|6.89
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|0.94
|6.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited