 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rishiroop Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.14 crore, up 50.05% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rishiroop are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.14 crore in June 2022 up 50.05% from Rs. 16.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2022 down 117.65% from Rs. 6.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022 down 106.14% from Rs. 8.30 crore in June 2021.

Rishiroop shares closed at 105.60 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.03% returns over the last 6 months and -0.80% over the last 12 months.

Rishiroop
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25.14 24.50 16.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25.14 24.50 16.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.04 5.57 3.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 18.11 10.76 8.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.11 2.81 -1.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.05 0.88 1.01
Depreciation 0.20 0.23 0.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.73 1.83 0.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.88 2.44 4.06
Other Income 0.17 -0.92 4.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.71 1.51 8.19
Interest 0.04 0.10 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.75 1.41 8.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.75 1.41 8.16
Tax 0.43 0.69 1.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.18 0.72 6.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.18 0.72 6.68
Equity Share Capital 9.16 9.16 9.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.29 0.94 6.89
Diluted EPS -1.29 0.94 6.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.29 0.94 6.89
Diluted EPS -1.29 0.94 6.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Rishiroop #rubber
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.