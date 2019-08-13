Rishiroop Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.53 crore, down 29.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.53 crore in June 2019 down 29.82% from Rs. 16.42 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2019 down 68.06% from Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2019 down 56.68% from Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2018.

Rishiroop EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.41 in June 2018.

Rishiroop shares closed at 40.90 on August 09, 2019 (BSE) and has given -15.15% returns over the last 6 months and -48.94% over the last 12 months.