Rishiroop standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 16.42 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 16.42 14.72 12.09 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 16.42 14.72 12.09 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 4.65 4.11 2.85 Purchase of Traded Goods 4.24 8.73 6.27 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.40 -1.87 -0.58 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.86 0.73 0.76 Depreciation 0.12 0.21 0.14 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.97 0.82 0.74 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.17 1.99 1.90 Other Income 0.19 -1.29 1.40 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.35 0.70 3.30 Interest 0.08 0.05 0.05 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.28 0.66 3.25 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2.28 0.66 3.25 Tax -0.06 1.25 0.64 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.34 -0.59 2.61 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.34 -0.59 2.61 Equity Share Capital 9.70 9.70 9.70 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.41 -0.61 2.69 Diluted EPS 2.41 -0.61 2.69 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.41 -0.61 2.69 Diluted EPS 2.41 -0.61 2.69 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited