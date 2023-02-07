Rishiroop Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.73 crore, down 16.15% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rishiroop are:Net Sales at Rs 19.73 crore in December 2022 down 16.15% from Rs. 23.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2022 down 24.17% from Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2022 down 23.09% from Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2021.
Rishiroop EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.56 in December 2021.
|Rishiroop shares closed at 107.25 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.94% returns over the last 6 months and -35.20% over the last 12 months.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.73
|23.50
|23.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.73
|23.50
|23.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.37
|6.01
|4.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.89
|10.11
|14.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.72
|2.88
|-0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.04
|1.01
|0.97
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.20
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.80
|0.90
|1.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.71
|2.39
|2.89
|Other Income
|1.52
|4.44
|1.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.23
|6.83
|4.23
|Interest
|0.05
|0.05
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.18
|6.77
|4.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.18
|6.77
|4.20
|Tax
|0.72
|1.20
|0.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.46
|5.58
|3.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.46
|5.58
|3.24
|Equity Share Capital
|9.16
|9.16
|9.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.69
|6.09
|3.56
|Diluted EPS
|2.69
|6.09
|3.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.69
|6.09
|3.56
|Diluted EPS
|2.69
|6.09
|3.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited