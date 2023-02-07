English
    Rishiroop Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.73 crore, down 16.15% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rishiroop are:Net Sales at Rs 19.73 crore in December 2022 down 16.15% from Rs. 23.53 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2022 down 24.17% from Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2022 down 23.09% from Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2021.
    Rishiroop EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.56 in December 2021.Rishiroop shares closed at 107.25 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.94% returns over the last 6 months and -35.20% over the last 12 months.
    Rishiroop
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.7323.5023.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.7323.5023.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.376.014.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.8910.1114.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.722.88-0.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.041.010.97
    Depreciation0.200.200.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.800.901.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.712.392.89
    Other Income1.524.441.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.236.834.23
    Interest0.050.050.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.186.774.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.186.774.20
    Tax0.721.200.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.465.583.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.465.583.24
    Equity Share Capital9.169.169.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.696.093.56
    Diluted EPS2.696.093.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.696.093.56
    Diluted EPS2.696.093.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited