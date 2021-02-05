Rishiroop Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.06 crore, up 127.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.06 crore in December 2020 up 127.63% from Rs. 8.37 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.65 crore in December 2020 up 420.77% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2020 up 462.7% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2019.

Rishiroop EPS has increased to Rs. 5.82 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.12 in December 2019.

Rishiroop shares closed at 72.00 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 176.92% returns over the last 6 months and 111.76% over the last 12 months.