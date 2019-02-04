Rishiroop Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.23 crore, up 2.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.23 crore in December 2018 up 2.57% from Rs. 13.88 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2018 down 35.03% from Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2018 down 34.86% from Rs. 4.16 crore in December 2017.

Rishiroop EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.07 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.19 in December 2017.

Rishiroop shares closed at 49.55 on February 01, 2019 (BSE) and has given -38.14% returns over the last 6 months and -61.91% over the last 12 months.