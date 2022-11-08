English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rishi Techtex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.97 crore, up 13.69% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rishi Techtex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.97 crore in September 2022 up 13.69% from Rs. 23.72 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 up 1103.76% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2022 up 18.4% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.

    Rishi Techtex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021.

    Close

    Rishi Techtex shares closed at 29.00 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.69% returns over the last 6 months and -13.82% over the last 12 months.

    Rishi Techtex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.9724.1723.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.9724.1723.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.6819.3916.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.49-1.190.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.572.592.47
    Depreciation0.600.580.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.781.982.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.830.820.71
    Other Income0.050.050.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.880.870.73
    Interest0.660.570.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.220.300.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.220.300.19
    Tax0.060.080.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.160.220.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.160.220.01
    Equity Share Capital7.397.397.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.300.02
    Diluted EPS0.220.300.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.300.02
    Diluted EPS0.220.300.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Rishi Techtex
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:15 pm