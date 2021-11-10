MARKET NEWS

Rishi Techtex Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 23.72 crore, up 18.69% Y-o-Y

November 10, 2021 / 04:49 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rishi Techtex are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.72 crore in September 2021 up 18.69% from Rs. 19.99 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 down 95.93% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021 down 13.19% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2020.

Rishi Techtex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.44 in September 2020.

Rishi Techtex shares closed at 30.90 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 38.57% returns over the last 6 months and 99.35% over the last 12 months.

Rishi Techtex
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations23.7220.2519.99
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations23.7220.2519.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials16.9514.8513.80
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.55-0.45-0.03
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.472.292.20
Depreciation0.520.520.49
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.522.072.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.710.970.96
Other Income0.01-0.01-0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.730.970.95
Interest0.540.520.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.190.450.33
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.190.450.33
Tax0.18----
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.450.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.450.33
Equity Share Capital7.397.397.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.020.600.44
Diluted EPS0.020.600.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.020.600.44
Diluted EPS0.020.600.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

