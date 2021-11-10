Rishi Techtex Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 23.72 crore, up 18.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.72 crore in September 2021 up 18.69% from Rs. 19.99 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 down 95.93% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021 down 13.19% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2020.

Rishi Techtex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.44 in September 2020.

Rishi Techtex shares closed at 30.90 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 38.57% returns over the last 6 months and 99.35% over the last 12 months.