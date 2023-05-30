Rishi Techtex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.49 crore, up 13.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.49 crore in March 2023 up 13.91% from Rs. 25.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 up 66.82% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2023 down 3.65% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2022.

Rishi Techtex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2022.

Rishi Techtex shares closed at 24.30 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.06% returns over the last 6 months and -9.16% over the last 12 months.