Rishi Techtex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.01 crore, down 14.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.01 crore in March 2022 down 14.5% from Rs. 29.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022 down 64.02% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2022 down 14.67% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2021.

Rishi Techtex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2021.

Rishi Techtex shares closed at 25.55 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)