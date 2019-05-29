Rishi Techtex Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23.95 crore, up 8.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.95 crore in March 2019 up 8.99% from Rs. 21.98 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2019 down 42.86% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2019 up 0.85% from Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2018.

Rishi Techtex EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.72 in March 2018.

Rishi Techtex shares closed at 37.10 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -12.91% returns over the last 6 months and -40.21% over the last 12 months.