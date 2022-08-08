Rishi Techtex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.17 crore, up 19.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.17 crore in June 2022 up 19.33% from Rs. 20.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 down 50.44% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2022 down 2.68% from Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2021.

Rishi Techtex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in June 2021.

Rishi Techtex shares closed at 26.25 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.60% returns over the last 6 months and -21.64% over the last 12 months.