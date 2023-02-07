Rishi Techtex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.21 crore, down 14.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rishi Techtex are:Net Sales at Rs 27.21 crore in December 2022 down 14.63% from Rs. 31.88 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 66.34% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 down 17.71% from Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2021.
Rishi Techtex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.71 in December 2021.
|Rishi Techtex shares closed at 26.50 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.69% returns over the last 6 months and -19.58% over the last 12 months.
|Rishi Techtex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.21
|26.97
|31.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.21
|26.97
|31.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.91
|20.68
|23.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.66
|-0.49
|0.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.63
|2.57
|2.63
|Depreciation
|0.62
|0.60
|0.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.88
|2.78
|3.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.82
|0.83
|1.31
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.05
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.96
|0.88
|1.40
|Interest
|0.72
|0.66
|0.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.24
|0.22
|0.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.24
|0.22
|0.73
|Tax
|0.06
|0.06
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.18
|0.16
|0.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.18
|0.16
|0.53
|Equity Share Capital
|7.39
|7.39
|7.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.24
|0.22
|0.71
|Diluted EPS
|0.24
|0.22
|0.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.24
|0.22
|0.71
|Diluted EPS
|0.24
|0.22
|0.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited