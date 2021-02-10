Rishi Techtex Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.83 crore, up 25.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.83 crore in December 2020 up 25.85% from Rs. 19.73 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2020 up 32.68% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2020 down 5.18% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2019.

Rishi Techtex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.69 in December 2019.

Rishi Techtex shares closed at 18.75 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 27.55% returns over the last 6 months and -36.87% over the last 12 months.