    Rishi Laser Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.74 crore, up 0.17% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rishi Laser are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.74 crore in March 2023 up 0.17% from Rs. 33.68 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2023 up 132.63% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2023 up 5.17% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022.

    Rishi Laser EPS has increased to Rs. 2.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.86 in March 2022.

    Rishi Laser shares closed at 27.15 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.38% returns over the last 6 months and 56.48% over the last 12 months.

    Rishi Laser
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.7436.1333.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33.7436.1333.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.5020.3819.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.560.130.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.305.144.69
    Depreciation0.680.690.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.787.436.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.932.370.92
    Other Income0.240.301.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.172.671.97
    Interest0.670.751.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.501.920.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.501.920.95
    Tax-0.340.130.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.841.780.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.841.780.79
    Equity Share Capital9.199.199.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.001.940.86
    Diluted EPS2.001.940.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.001.940.86
    Diluted EPS2.001.940.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

