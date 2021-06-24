MARKET NEWS

Rishi Laser Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.18 crore, up 37.04% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 08:41 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rishi Laser are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.18 crore in March 2021 up 37.04% from Rs. 20.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2021 up 163.05% from Rs. 3.43 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2021 up 350% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2020.

Rishi Laser EPS has increased to Rs. 2.35 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.73 in March 2020.

Rishi Laser shares closed at 15.70 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 123.97% returns over the last 6 months and 138.96% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations28.1821.9720.56
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations28.1821.9720.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials16.5812.3211.28
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.720.07-0.12
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.923.914.62
Depreciation0.790.910.95
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.255.196.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.35-0.42-2.31
Other Income0.510.460.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.860.04-2.01
Interest0.860.700.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.00-0.66-2.80
Exceptional Items1.12---0.02
P/L Before Tax2.12-0.66-2.83
Tax-0.040.020.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.16-0.68-3.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.16-0.68-3.43
Equity Share Capital9.199.199.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.35-0.74-3.73
Diluted EPS2.35-0.74-3.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.35-0.74-3.73
Diluted EPS2.35-0.74-3.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Machine Tools #Results #Rishi Laser
first published: Jun 24, 2021 08:33 pm

