Rishi Laser Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.75 crore, up 27.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.75 crore in June 2023 up 27.92% from Rs. 30.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2023 up 315.29% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.65 crore in June 2023 up 112.21% from Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2022.

Rishi Laser EPS has increased to Rs. 2.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in June 2022.

Rishi Laser shares closed at 42.02 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 82.70% returns over the last 6 months and 160.99% over the last 12 months.