English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rishi Laser Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.75 crore, up 27.92% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rishi Laser are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.75 crore in June 2023 up 27.92% from Rs. 30.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2023 up 315.29% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.65 crore in June 2023 up 112.21% from Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2022.

    Rishi Laser EPS has increased to Rs. 2.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in June 2022.

    Rishi Laser shares closed at 42.02 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 82.70% returns over the last 6 months and 160.99% over the last 12 months.

    Rishi Laser
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.7533.7430.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.7533.7430.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.7318.5017.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.460.561.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.735.304.52
    Depreciation0.650.680.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.416.785.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.701.930.52
    Other Income0.300.240.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.002.170.99
    Interest0.660.670.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.341.500.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.341.500.19
    Tax0.21-0.34-0.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.131.840.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.131.840.51
    Equity Share Capital9.199.199.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.322.000.56
    Diluted EPS2.322.000.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.322.000.56
    Diluted EPS2.322.000.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Machine Tools #Results #Rishi Laser
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!