Rishi Laser Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.74 crore, up 124.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.74 crore in June 2021 up 124.88% from Rs. 7.89 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021 up 49.85% from Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021 up 125.71% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2020.

Rishi Laser shares closed at 15.05 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)