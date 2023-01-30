Rishi Laser Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.13 crore, up 3.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rishi Laser are:Net Sales at Rs 36.13 crore in December 2022 up 3.59% from Rs. 34.88 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2022 up 115.2% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2022 up 40% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2021.
Rishi Laser EPS has increased to Rs. 1.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.90 in December 2021.
|Rishi Laser shares closed at 25.00 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 53.37% returns over the last 6 months and 71.94% over the last 12 months.
|Rishi Laser
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36.13
|33.91
|34.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36.13
|33.91
|34.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.38
|20.52
|21.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.13
|-0.47
|0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.14
|5.02
|4.86
|Depreciation
|0.69
|0.74
|0.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.43
|6.91
|6.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.37
|1.19
|1.35
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.26
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.67
|1.45
|1.64
|Interest
|0.75
|0.92
|0.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.92
|0.53
|0.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.46
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.92
|0.99
|0.74
|Tax
|0.13
|0.22
|-0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.78
|0.77
|0.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.78
|0.77
|0.83
|Equity Share Capital
|9.19
|9.19
|9.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.94
|0.84
|0.90
|Diluted EPS
|1.94
|0.84
|0.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.94
|0.84
|0.90
|Diluted EPS
|1.94
|0.84
|0.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited