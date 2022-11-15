Rishi Laser Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.91 crore, up 10.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.91 crore in September 2022 up 10.91% from Rs. 30.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2022 up 475.67% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2022 up 46.98% from Rs. 1.49 crore in September 2021.

Rishi Laser EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in September 2021.

Rishi Laser shares closed at 23.80 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.71% returns over the last 6 months and 66.43% over the last 12 months.