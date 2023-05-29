Rishi Laser Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.74 crore, down 0.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.74 crore in March 2023 down 0.71% from Rs. 33.99 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2023 up 101.63% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2023 up 1.05% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2022.

Rishi Laser EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2022.

Rishi Laser shares closed at 27.15 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.38% returns over the last 6 months and 56.48% over the last 12 months.