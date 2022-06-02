Rishi Laser Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.99 crore, up 20.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.99 crore in March 2022 up 20.23% from Rs. 28.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022 down 58.41% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2022 up 3.62% from Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2021.

Rishi Laser EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.44 in March 2021.

Rishi Laser shares closed at 16.55 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.96% returns over the last 6 months and 10.70% over the last 12 months.