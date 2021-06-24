Rishi Laser Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.27 crore, up 33.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.27 crore in March 2021 up 33.66% from Rs. 21.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2021 up 192.51% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2021 up 567.8% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2020.

Rishi Laser EPS has increased to Rs. 2.44 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.24 in March 2020.

Rishi Laser shares closed at 15.70 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 123.97% returns over the last 6 months and 138.96% over the last 12 months.