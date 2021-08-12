MARKET NEWS

Rishi Laser Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.79 crore, up 125.34% Y-o-Y

August 12, 2021 / 11:14 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rishi Laser are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.79 crore in June 2021 up 125.34% from Rs. 7.89 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2021 up 50.78% from Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021 up 126.39% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2020.

Rishi Laser shares closed at 15.05 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)

Rishi Laser
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations17.7928.277.89
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations17.7928.277.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials10.6916.583.61
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.46-0.720.76
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.363.942.22
Depreciation0.760.810.99
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.276.232.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.831.44-2.10
Other Income0.270.510.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.571.95-1.71
Interest0.680.870.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.251.08-2.36
Exceptional Items--1.12--
P/L Before Tax-1.252.20-2.36
Tax-0.03-0.040.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.212.24-2.46
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.212.24-2.46
Minority Interest---0.02--
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.212.76-2.46
Equity Share Capital9.199.199.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.322.44-2.68
Diluted EPS-1.322.44-2.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.322.44-2.68
Diluted EPS-1.322.44-2.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2021 11:00 pm

