Rishi Laser Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.79 crore, up 125.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.79 crore in June 2021 up 125.34% from Rs. 7.89 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2021 up 50.78% from Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021 up 126.39% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2020.

Rishi Laser shares closed at 15.05 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)