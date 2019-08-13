Rishi Laser Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 27.16 crore, down 19.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.16 crore in June 2019 down 19.26% from Rs. 33.63 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2019 up 637.52% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2019 down 79.84% from Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2018.

Rishi Laser EPS has increased to Rs. 3.80 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2018.

Rishi Laser shares closed at 19.80 on August 09, 2019 (BSE) and has given 1.54% returns over the last 6 months and -20.80% over the last 12 months.